EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 02.06.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
18.96 2
18.96 373
18.96 89
19.22 238
19.22 70
19.22 115
19.24 2500
19.24 57
19.24 40
19.24 61
19.24 116
19.24 1000
19.26 876
19.26 113
19.26 1877
19.26 1937
total volume: 9464
total price: 182045.04
average price: 19.2355283178360
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, ATX, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom
