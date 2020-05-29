EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / PROPOSED SCRIP DIVIDEND PROGRAMME AND INTENTION TO HOLD AN EGM

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information/Dividend Announcements/Distribution

28.05.2020

St Helier, Jersey / Channel Islands -

ATRIUM ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SCRIP DIVIDEND PROGRAMME AND INTENTION TO HOLD AN EGM

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 29 May 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces the introduction of a voluntary Scrip Dividend Programme. The programme will be subject to the required shareholder approval being obtained at an extraordinary general meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to, subject to the required shareholder approval being obtained at the EGM scheduled for Monday, 15 June 2020 ("EGM"), offer its shareholders (the "Shareholders") the option to receive each of the Q2, Q3 and Q4 2020 dividend distributions either in cash ("Cash Dividend") or in newly issued shares at a 2% discount to the reference share price ("Scrip Dividend") via a Scrip Dividend Programme (the "Programme"). The Company's dividend policy continues to be subject to quarterly review. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that it elects to receive the Scrip Dividend, the Cash Dividend will be distributed. The quarterly dividend distribution for Q2 of 2020 is maintained at EURcents 6.75 per share. Both the Cash Dividend and Scrip Dividend shall be deemed a repayment of capital.

The implementation of the Programme will have timing implications for the scheduled dates for the Q2 2020 dividend distribution, most notably the Q2 dividend payment date is moved from 30 June 2020 to 8 July 2020.

A circular setting out further details on the election being offered to Shareholders pursuant to the Programme, which, among others, will include the election instructions and information on the reference share price, will be posted to Shareholders following the EGM, if the required shareholder approval has been obtained, and will be available on the Company's website https:// www.aere.com [https://www.aere.com/].

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:

atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties[1] with a total gross leasable area of over 809,0001 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.6 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

[1] This excludes five assets in Poland that are classified as held for sale.

