EANS-Tip Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 28.05.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_rep
orts/financial_reports
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
A-1300 Wien-Flughafen
phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126
FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806
mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations ISIN: AT00000VIE62
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1439/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Flughafen Wien AG
Investor Relations
+43 1 7007-22826
investor-relations@viennaairport.com