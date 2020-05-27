EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Suspension from Official Quotation

West Leederville - REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) (the Company) request a voluntary suspension in respect of its ordinary shares (ASX:

EUR), effective from the commencement of trading this morning, Wednesday 27 May 2020.

The voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement by the Company pending responses to ASX queries.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension extend until the earlier of the release of the announcement, or prior to the commencement of trading on Thursday 28 May 2020.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension from quotation should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the suspension.

Yours faithfully

European Lithium Limited

Tony Sage

Non-executive chairman

