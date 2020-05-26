EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Dörflinger-Privatstiftung, FN 182519k (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Dr. Georg Riedl, Ing. Willibald Dörflinger, function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000969985
description of the financial instrument: Common share
type: acquisition
date: 22.05.2020; UTC+02:00
market: off-market
currency: Euro
price volume
15,00 587 Stück
total volume: 587
total price: 8805
average price: 15
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, WBI, ATX, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200 5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net