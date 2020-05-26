Alle
EANS-General Meeting: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

25.05.2020

Unofficial translation from the German language - only the German language version is legally binding

Dividend Announcement

The 21st Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on May 25, 2020 approved a dividend payment of 18 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2019.

Dividend payment will be made on Monday, June 8, 2020 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Centrobank AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.

Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2019 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from June 4, 2020. Record date is on Friday, June 5, 2020.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
A-1029 Wien
phone: 01/211 75-0
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gregor Bitschnau, Press
Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3440
Mail: Gregor.bitschnau@uniqa.at

Michael Oplustil, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (01) 211 75-3236
Mail: michael.oplustil@uniqa.at

