EANS-General Meeting: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

25.05.2020

Unofficial translation from the German language - only the German language version is legally binding

Dividend Announcement

The 21st Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on May 25, 2020 approved a dividend payment of 18 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2019.

Dividend payment will be made on Monday, June 8, 2020 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Centrobank AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax.

Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2019 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from June 4, 2020. Record date is on Friday, June 5, 2020.

