EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Dividend Announcements/Distribution
25.05.2020
Ranshofen - Today, the Management Board of Austria Metall AG decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year to EUR 0.50 per share. Originally, a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was communicated.
This decision was made due to the noticeable effects and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX BI, ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Investor contact:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
Email: investorrelations@amag.at