Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution
25.05.2020

Ranshofen - Today, the Management Board of Austria Metall AG decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year to EUR 0.50 per share. Originally, a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was communicated.

This decision was made due to the noticeable effects and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX BI, ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/12432/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor contact:
Felix Demmelhuber
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2203
Email: investorrelations@amag.at

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0008

EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria ...

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: