EANS-Adhoc: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Change of dividend proposal to EUR 0.50 per share

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

25.05.2020

Ranshofen - Today, the Management Board of Austria Metall AG decided to adjust the dividend proposal to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year to EUR 0.50 per share. Originally, a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share was communicated.

This decision was made due to the noticeable effects and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

