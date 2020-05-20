Bacula Systems Earns a 2020 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

Bacula Enterprise backup and recovery has been recognized as a leader in the 'Data Center Backup' category

Bacula Systems (https://www.baculasystems.com/) today announced that TrustRadius has recognized its product, Bacula Enterprise, with a 2020 Top Rated Award.

With a trScore of 9.6 out of 10, Bacula Enterprise is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable solution in the Data Center Backup software category.

"Bacula Enterprise has earned a Top Rated Data Center Backup Solution award from TrustRadius based directly on customer feedback," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers frequently highlight Bacula Enterprise's support for multiple systems, as well as its excellent customer support."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown (https://www.trustradius.com/static/about-trustradius-scoring) on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

Hear from verified users how much they value Bacula Enterprise:

- " The most powerful backup tool on the market" (https://www.tru stradius.com/reviews/bacula-enterprise-2019-10-03-14-28-28) . - " Bacula Enterprise for Server Backups/Restores (https://www.tr ustradius.com/reviews/bacula-enterprise-2020-05-17-16-41-37) "

"Our great products and outstanding support enable us to meet the demands of the most complex infrastructure requirements from a few tens of machines to many thousands, whether virtual, physical or cloud based. Regardless of where the data resides, and on what technologies, we can back it up and recover it reliably and quickly. We work hard every day to make our customers successful and appreciate their business. We thank our customers for sharing their feedback on our performance with TrustRadius and showing us to be the enterprise back up sector leader'' said Frank Barker, CEO at Bacula Systems.

About Bacula Systems: Bacula Enterprise is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs.

http://www.baculasystems.com/

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use over 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com (http://trustradius.com/) to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

