EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Monika Stoisser-Göhring resigns from the AT&S AG board for health reasons

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer takes over Ms. Stoisser-Göhring's tasks on an interim basis

Personnel

Leoben - May 8, 2020 - For health reasons, CFO Monika Stoisser-Göhring, in agreement with the Supervisory Board and the company, has decided to resign from the AT&S Management Board at the end of the 2019/2020 financial year.

"The entire Board of Management and the Supervisory Board regret the resignation of Monika Stoisser-Göhring from the Management Board," said Dr. Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "I would like to thank her for the outstanding work she has done in recent years. With her leadership and professional expertise, she has managed not only to increase the internal financing capability, but also to create a sound balance sheet structure that forms the basis for investments in new technologies", Androsch said. "Monika Stoisser-Göhring is a highly competent professional, an outstanding person and an appreciative colleague. We will miss her very much in the team of the Management Board and in the entire company", AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer emphasizes. "The entire AT&S team wishes her the best, a hopefully soon recovery and a quick return to the company."

Monika Stoisser-Göhring began her AT&S career in 2011 as Head of Finance and Controlling and then took on the role of Director Human Resources. In June 2017, she was appointed as CFO. Shortly after her appointment, she received the first award as "CFO Newcomer of the Year 2017" and a year later - on the occasion of the comeback of the AT&S share in the ATX - rang the opening bell at the Vienna Stock Exchange. In November 2019, she was also honored to receive the "Best National CFO" award.

"In terms of diversity, it has always been a matter of particular concern to me to value the differences between the employees and to promote this diversity of individual potential," says Monika Stoisser-Göhring. "It is my understanding that leveraging different talents and potentials is key to the sustainable success of a company."

The CFO's tasks are taken over by CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer on an interim basis, who already held this position in 2012/2013 when he conducted the increase of capital stock (for the entry into the business with IC substrates).

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG - First choice for advanced applications

AT&S is the global market leader for high-end printed circuit boards and one of the leading manufacturers of IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and South Korea (Ansan near Seoul). The company currently employed an average of roughly 10,000 people. For further information, please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/]

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX, VÖNIX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl @ ats.net

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13

8700 Leoben / Österreich

www.ats.net