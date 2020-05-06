Alle
EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Management Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting not to distribute a dividend for 2019

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution
06.05.2020

Lenzing - The Management Board of the Lenzing Group reassessed its original resolution for a dividend distribution of EUR 1.00 and decided to propose to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting not to distribute a dividend for the 2019 financial year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Filip Miermans
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Telefon: +43 664 8477802
E-Mail: f.miermans@lenzing.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

