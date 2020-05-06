EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing Management Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting not to distribute a dividend for 2019

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

06.05.2020

Lenzing - The Management Board of the Lenzing Group reassessed its original resolution for a dividend distribution of EUR 1.00 and decided to propose to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting not to distribute a dividend for the 2019 financial year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

