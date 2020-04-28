EANS-News: Results for the First Quarter 2020

* Group total revenues increased by 3.4 %, with growth in Bulgaria, Belarus and Serbia and stable total revenues in Austria.

o Mobile service revenues rose in all markets except for Slovenia. Growth was mainly driven by the ongoing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers. o Fixed-line service revenues were stable, as growth in the international markets outweighed a decline in Austria.

Mobile contract subscribers rose by 5.0 % year-on-year, with growing or stable numbers in all markets.

Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 0.9 % year-on-year, as TV RGU growth mitigated the decline of fixed-line voice and fewer low-bandwidth broadband RGUs in Austria.

Group EBITDA excluding restructuring charges increased slightly by 0.4 % (reported: +1.7 %), driven by higher service revenues outweighing higher bad debt expense following higher expected lifetime credit loss of accounts receivables.

o In Austria, EBITDA excluding restructuring charges declined by 3.1 %, mainly driven by roaming losses and lower retail fixed-line revenues following promotional discounts, while OPEX increased mainly due to higher bad debt allowance and costs related to the commercial 5G launch in January 2020. o EBITDA in the international markets grew by 6.5% driven by Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia and Serbia.

Net result grew by 3.9 % to EUR 89.3 mn in Q1 2020, as foreign currency exchange losses in Croatia and Belarus were partly mitigated by lower tax expenses due to the release of accruals regarding a decided tax case in Bulgaria.

Free cash flow increased from EUR 34.4 mn in Q1 2019 to EUR 104.7 mn in the reporting period, mostly driven by lower working capital needs.

Outlook 2020 suspended as it is still premature to give a precise estimation on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

