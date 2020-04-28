EANS-News: Results for the First Quarter 2020
Quarterly Report
Vienna -
* Group total revenues increased by 3.4 %, with growth in Bulgaria, Belarus and Serbia and stable total revenues in Austria.
o Mobile service revenues rose in all markets except for Slovenia. Growth was mainly driven by the ongoing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers. o Fixed-line service revenues were stable, as growth in the international markets outweighed a decline in Austria.
- Mobile contract subscribers rose by 5.0 % year-on-year, with growing or stable numbers in all markets.
- Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 0.9 % year-on-year, as TV RGU growth mitigated the decline of fixed-line voice and fewer low-bandwidth broadband RGUs in Austria.
- Group EBITDA excluding restructuring charges increased slightly by 0.4 % (reported: +1.7 %), driven by higher service revenues outweighing higher bad debt expense following higher expected lifetime credit loss of accounts receivables.
o In Austria, EBITDA excluding restructuring charges declined by 3.1 %, mainly driven by roaming losses and lower retail fixed-line revenues following promotional discounts, while OPEX increased mainly due to higher bad debt allowance and costs related to the commercial 5G launch in January 2020. o EBITDA in the international markets grew by 6.5% driven by Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia and Serbia.
- Net result grew by 3.9 % to EUR 89.3 mn in Q1 2020, as foreign currency exchange losses in Croatia and Belarus were partly mitigated by lower tax expenses due to the release of accruals regarding a decided tax case in Bulgaria.
- Free cash flow increased from EUR 34.4 mn in Q1 2019 to EUR 104.7 mn in the reporting period, mostly driven by lower working capital needs.
- Outlook 2020 suspended as it is still premature to give a precise estimation on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
