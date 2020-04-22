Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

VOLKSBANK WIEN AG - Annual Financial Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

The company VOLKSBANK WIEN AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 22.04.2020
Publication Location: www.volksbankwien.at/gb_uk_2019

end of announcement euro adhoc

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/3436/8/10460089/1/200420_CR_REPORT_2019_E_gesperrt.pdf

issuer: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG
Dietrichgasse 25
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 (0) 1 401 37-0
FAX: +43 (0) 1 401 37-7600
mail: filialen@volksbankwien.at
WWW: www.volksbankwien.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VOLKSBANK WIEN AG
Dietrichgasse 25
1030 Vienna
Austria

Communication / Marketing
Wolfgang Layr
Tel.: +43 1 40137 – 3550
eMail: wolfgang.layr@volksbankwien.at

