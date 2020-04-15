EANS-News: STRABAG: Contract for the construction of the HS2 high-speed rail line in Britain officially confirmed

London/Vienna - * Joint venture of STRABAG, Skanska and Costain awarded Notice to Proceed for Southern Lots S1 and S2

* Stage 1 (design, pricing/scoping and preparation works) nearly completed * Stage 2: contract award; joint venture to complete design and construction for an estimated amount of GBP 3.3 billion (approximately EUR 3.8 billion)

HS2, the planned high-speed rail line in Britain linking London and Birmingham over a length of 225 km in Phase One, continues to gain momentum. The client, High Speed Two (HS2) Ltd, today gave the green light for Stage 2, the realisation of the two Southern Lots S1 and S2 with a total length of just under 26 km, to the joint venture consisting of STRABAG, Skanska and Costain. STRABAG's share is 32 %.

The contract will involve the design and construction of the Euston Tunnels and Approaches and the Northolt Tunnels. In Stage 1, the joint venture had been awarded the scheme design and site preparation (including pricing and scoping) for the main civil works. The contract awarded today signals the transition from the scheme design and preparatory work to the full detailed design and construction.

"Despite the unique challenges that the coronavirus crisis poses for us all, we are pleased that the next step in the realisation of this complex infrastructure project has been taken. The contract gives our employees a sense of security in this currently uncertain environment. Working under a collaborative contract model, our joint venture will do everything possible to complete the construction as successfully as the initial design and preparation," said Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, construction activity has been paused for all but essential works. The approximately 400-member joint venture team has continued to work remotely on the design and preparation, however, and is ready to resume work on site as soon as this is possible.

