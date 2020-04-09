EANS-Adhoc: Wolford AG / Wolford concludes contract with the Blum Group for the sale and lease of the company property in Bregenz

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strategic Management Decisions

09.04.2020

Bregenz - Wolford AG today signed the contract with the Blum Group, for the sale of the company's property in Bregenz, Wolfordstraße 1 and 2 (signing). At the same time, Wolford is renting the required areas of the operational property from the buyer on a long-term basis, as the headquarters, research & development and production will remain at the location. Wolford AG already informed about the transaction in an ad hoc announcement on April 3, after contract details were made public ahead of schedule. The closing of the transaction is expected in May 2020.

