EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International / Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword
08.04.2020

Vienna - RBI: Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Vienna, 8 April 2020. Given the current restrictions to public gatherings in Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting until later in 2020.

In line with the European Central Bank´s recommendation on dividend distributions, and given the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, the dividend proposal for the financial year 2019 may be reviewed when the financial impact of COVID-19 is more clear.

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
Telephone: +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com

