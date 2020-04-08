EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International / Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Vienna - RBI: Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Vienna, 8 April 2020. Given the current restrictions to public gatherings in Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting until later in 2020.

In line with the European Central Bank´s recommendation on dividend distributions, and given the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, the dividend proposal for the financial year 2019 may be reviewed when the financial impact of COVID-19 is more clear.

