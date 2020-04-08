EANS-DD: ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: ams AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
description of the financial instrument: Shares ams AG
type: acquisition
date: 07.04.2020; UTC+02:00
market: SIX Swiss Exchange, MIC XSWX
currency: Swiss Franc
price volume
9.20 70,875
total volume: 70,875 shares
total price: 652,050
average price: 9.20
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: Purchase by exercising rights (emission)
issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-31211
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com