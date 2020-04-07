EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

07.04.2020

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"),

AGM rescheduled to 23 April 2020

Jersey, 7 April 2020, further to its announcement of 1 April 2020, the Company announces today its intention to adjourn sine die the annual general meeting of the Company intended to be convened on 16 April 2020 and convene an annual general meeting of the Company on 23 April at 09:00 a.m. (UK time) on Thursday, 23 April 2020 ("AGM") at the offices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH.

The circular provides details of the business to be conducted at the AGM and the rationale for the adjournment sine die of the annual general meeting intended to be convened on 16 April 2020. In summary, the Company will seek approval from its Shareholders at the AGM on the following matters:

1. receiving the Annual Accounts;

2. the re-election of Directors;

3. the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditors of the Company;

4. authorising the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration; 5. conferring a limited authority on the Directors to buyback the Company's Shares;

6. conferring a limited authority on the Directors to issue Shares and/or securities convertible into Shares; and

7. adopting amended articles as the Articles of Association of the Company.

A circular providing further details of the proposed resolutions for the AGM and supporting documentation will be published on the Company's website (www.aere.com) on no later than on 8 April 2020.

Any forms of proxy returned by Shareholders referring to the annual general meeting on 16 April 2020 will be void. It is therefore essential that if you wish to vote or attend at the AGM that you carry out the relevant actions outlined in the paragraph entitled 'Action to be Taken' on pages 9 and 10 of the circular.

As detailed in the circular, due to the present travel restrictions and precautions to protect public health and acknowledging official advice from the States of Jersey, there will be no provision for Shareholders other than Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited (by a duly appointed representative) to physically attend the Annual General Meeting. Participation for Shareholders (other than Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited) or their proxy will be by teleconference only.

For further information:

FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Ellie Sweeney

Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information:

FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Ellie Sweeney