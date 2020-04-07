Alle
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Heimo Scheuch (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: common share
type: Acquisition as part of an employee share program as defined in Art. 19 (6) lit e of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Matching Model: The acquisition of 2 shares each (= investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share each (= matching share))
date: 03.04.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
target price 17.4.20 tbd (target price)

total volume: tbd (target price)
total price: EUR 9,000
average price: tbd (target price)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

