EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of own shares on the ordinary trading line

Premstaetten - Repurchase of own shares on the ordinary trading line ams AG, Premstaetten, Austria

The Management Board of ams AG, Tobelbader Strasse 30, 8141 Premstätten, Austria ("ams AG") has, based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of ams AG on 5 June 2019, decided to launch a new buyback programme and to buy back up to 5% (corresponding to 4.4278% of the free float) of the share capital of ams AG. As a consequence of the capital increase of ams AG, which was decided by the Extraordinary Basis and Scope of the General Meeting of ams AG on 24 January 2020 and Repurchase registered on 2 April 2020, the share capital of ams AG is divided into 274,289,280 no-par value bearer shares. Based on this, the decided buyback of own bearer shares comprises a maximum of 13,714,464 bearer shares. The present buyback programme has been exempted by way of notification procedure from the provisions on public tender offers based on the TOB Circular No. 1: Buyback programmes of 27 June 2013 (status as at 1 January 2016) ("TOB Circular No. 1"). The acquired own bearer shares are to be used Purpose for employee participation plans, in particular to service stock options (employee option plans). The buyback of own bearer shares will start on 8 April 2020 and will last until 4 December 2021 at the latest. ams AG reserves the right to terminate the Duration buyback programme at any time and has at no time any obligation to buy back own bearer shares. ams AG will act as buyer depending on market conditions. The conditions contained in the TOB circular no. 1 will be complied with. Purchases under the buyback programme are No special trading line realised at market price via the ordinary trading line. No special trading line is opened for the buyback programme. The maximum daily repurchase volume according to Art. 123 para. 1 lit. c Financial Market Maximum Daily Repurchase Volume Infrastructure Ordinance ("FMIO") is available under the following link: https://ams.com/share- buy-back [https://ams.com/share-buy-back] Mandated Bank Bank Vontobel AG, Zurich, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the bearer shares. A delegation agreement exists between ams AG and Bank Vontobel AG in accordance with Art. 124 para. 2 lit. a and para. 3 FMIO, under which Bank Vontobel AG independently carries out Delegation Agreement buybacks in compliance with pre-defined parameters. ams AG has the right to terminate this delegation agreement at any time without giving reasons or to amend it in accordance with Art. 124 para. 3 FMIO. ams AG will provide on its website on-going Publication of the repurchase information on the repurchases carried out under transaction the buyback programme: https://ams.com/share- buy-back [https://ams.com/share-buy-back] As of the date of this announcement, ams AG holds 30'870 own bearer shares. Following the public buyback programme with respect to the 0.875% USD 350,000,000 convertible bond (ISIN: DE000A19PVM4) ("USD Convertible Bond") and with respect to the zero coupon EUR 600,000,000 convertible bond (ISIN: Own Shares DE000A19W2L5) ("EUR Convertible Bond"), carried out from 27 March 2019 to 30 December 2019, ams AG holds, as of the date of this announcement, with respect to the USD Convertible Bond 1,602 rights to sell (physical delivery) relating to 4,836,056 (or 1.77%) ams AG bearer shares and, with respect to the "EUR Convertible Bond, 2,622 sales rights (physical delivery) in respect of 6,254,831 (or 2.28%) ams AG bearer shares. According to the disclosure notifications of the respective shareholders and shareholder groups and to the knowledge of ams AG (pointing out that the disclosure notifications were made prior to the registration of the capital Major Shareholders increase on 2 April 2020), the following shareholders or shareholder groups hold 3% or more of the votes and capital of ams AG (within the meaning of Art. 120 of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading ("FMIA")):

______________________________________________ | | | |Derivative || |Shareholder / |Number of|In % of|acquisition-|| |Shareholder |Bearer |Votes |(AP) or || |Group |Shares |and |sale- || | | |Capital|positions || |______________|_________|_______|(SP)________|| |BlackRock, | | |3.45% (AP) || |Inc., NY, New |3,921,625|4.65% |0.02% (SP) || |York,_USA_____|_________|_______|____________|| |UBS Fund | | | || |Management |2,534,414|3.002% |-- || |(Switzerland) | | | || |AG____________|_________|_______|____________|| |Direct | | | || |Shareholders: | | | || |Esta | | | || |Investments | | | || |Pte. Ltd. | | | || |Orchid | | | || |Investments |4,562,465|5.404% |-- || |Pte. Ltd. | | | || |Beneficial | | | || |owner: | | | || |Temasek | | | || |Holdings | | | || |(Private) | | | || |Limited_______|_________|_______|____________|| |Direct | | | || |Shareholders: | | | || |Morgan Stanley| | | || |Capital | | | || |Services LLC | | | || |Morgan Stanley| | | || |& Co. LLC | | | || |Morgan Stanley|4,569,575|5.41% |6.04% (AP) || |& Co. | | |0.79% (SP) || |International | | | || |plc. | | | || |Morgan Stanley| | | || |Europe SE | | | || |Beneficial | | | || |Owner: | | | || |Morgan_Stanley|_________|_______|____________|| |Letko, | | | || |Brosseau & | | | || |Associates |2,572,815|3.05% |-- || |Inc., | | | || |Montreal, | | | || |Quebec,_Canada|_________|_______|____________|| |Norges Bank | | | | |(the Central | | | | |Bank of |3,539,523|4.19% |-- | |Norway), Oslo,| | | | |Norway________|_________|________|____________| |Direct | | | | |Shareholders: | | | | |Millennium | | | | |Partners LP, | | | | |George Town, | | | | |Cayman Islands| | | | |Integrated | | | | |Core | | | | |Strategies |0 |-- |7.37% (AP) | |Asia Pte. Ltd,| | |3.19% (SP) | |Singapore, | | | | |Republic of | | | | |Singapore | | | | |Beneficial | | | | |owner: | | | | |Israel | | | | |Englander, New| | | | |York,_USA_____|_________|________|____________| |Direct | | | | |Shareholders: | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |AG, Zürich, | | | | |Schweiz | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |(Schweiz) AG, | | | | |Zürich, | | | | |Schweiz | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |AG, Dublin | | | | |Branch, | | | | |Dublin, | | | | |Ireland | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |Securities | | | | |(USA) LLC, New| | | | |York, USA | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |Asset | | | | |Management | | |9.95% (AP) | |LLC., New |5,294,363|6.27% |2.51% (SP) | |York, USA | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |Securities | | | | |(Europe) | | | | |Limited, | | | | |London, | | | | |England | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |International,| | | | |London, | | | | |England | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |Life & Pension| | | | |AG, Italy | | | | |Branch, Milan,| | | | |Italy | | | | |Beneficial | | | | |owner: | | | | |Credit Suisse | | | | |AG, Zürich, | | | | |Schweiz_______|_________|________|____________| |Direct | | | | |Shareholders: | | | | |UBS AG, Basel,| | | | |Switzerland | | | | |UBS | | | | |Switzerland | | | | |AG, Zürich, | | | | |Switzerland | | | | |UBS Asset | | | | |Management | | | | |(UK) Ltd, | | | | |London, United| | | | |Kingdom | | | | |UBS Asset | | | | |Management | | | | |Switzerland | | | | |AG, Zürich, | | | | |Switzerland | | | | |UBS Fund | | | | |Management | | | | |(Luxembourg) | | | | |S.A., | | |5.33% (AP) | |Luxembourg |4,535,894|5.37% |1.36% (SP) | |UBS Asset | | | | |Management | | | | |(Japan) Ltd, | | | | |Tokyo, Japan | | | | |UBS Third | | | | |Party | | | | |Management | | | | |Company S.A., | | | | |Luxembourg | | | | |UBS Asset | | | | |Management | | | | |Trust Company,| | | | |Springfield, | | | | |IL, USA | | | | |UBS Europe SE,| | | | |Frankfurt am | | | | |Main, Germany | | | | |Beneficial | | | | |owner: | | | | |UBS Group AG, | | | | |Zürich, | | | | |Switzerland___|_________|________|____________|

ams AG has no knowledge whether these shareholders and shareholder groups intend to tender their bearer shares within the buyback program. In accordance with the applicable provisions, ams AG confirms that at the time of the Non-public information publication of this announcement it has no non- public information which could significantly affect the decision making of the shareholders. Applicable Law and Jurisdiction Swiss Law / City of Zurich, Zurich 1, Switzerland

Note: This announcement does not constitute an issue prospectus within the meaning of articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (as in effect immediately prior to the entry into effect of the Swiss Financial Services Act of June 15, 2018 (Finanzdienstleistungsgesetz, "FinSA") or Art. 35 ss FinSA.

This offer is not made in the United States of America and to US persons and may be accepted only by non-US persons and outside of the United States. Offering materials with respect to this offer must not be distributed in or sent to the United States and must not be used for the purpose of solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities in the United States.

Valor number ISIN Ticker symbol Bearer Shares without par value 24'924'656 / AT0000A18XM4 AMS (Nennwertlose Inhaberaktien)

Place, Date Premstaetten, 06 April 2020

