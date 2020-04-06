EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams announces share repurchase program to service obligations under long-term employee incentive programs, starting on 8 April 2020

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (6 April 2020) -

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Buybacks

05.04.2020

- ams AG (SIX: AMS), a

leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the Management Board has decided to launch a share repurchase program comprising up to 5% of the issued share capital. Based on the current outstanding number of 274,289,280 bearer shares, the maximum repurchase volume amounts to 13,714,464 bearer shares.

In line with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2019, the purpose of the new share repurchase program is to repurchase the necessary shares to service obligations under long-term employee incentive programs taking into account that under Austrian corporate law treasury shares are not entitled to subscription rights in the context of a rights issue.

The repurchase of own shares shall be executed via the ordinary trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange at market price. The repurchase program will commence on 8 April 2020 and will be upheld until 4 December 2021 at the latest. ams retains the right to terminate the program at any time and has no obligation to purchase own shares under this share repurchase program. The requirements set forth by the Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board are complied with. Bank Vontobel AG, Zurich (Switzerland), has been mandated to execute the share repurchase program.

###

Important notice:

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Any public offer has been made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any) approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsichtsbehörde, "FMA") and published in Austria. An investment decision regarding any publicly offered securities of ams AG ("ams") should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus is available free of charge from ams during usual business hours, or on the ams website.

This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution or release would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation may be unlawful.

The shares of ams have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of shares in the United States of America. This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities and does not constitute a prospectus according to Articles 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") or Articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (as such articles were in effect immediately prior to the entry into effect of FinSA) or Article 27 et seqq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. The offer is made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the prospectus which is available free of charge, inter alia, from ams during regular business hours, or on the ams website. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of ams should only be made on the basis of the prospectus.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation) of the securities referred to herein in any member state of the European Economic Area (the EEA). Any offers of the securities referred to in this announcement to persons in the EEA is made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order) or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, and any investment activity to which it relates will only be engaged in with such persons, and it should not be relied on by anyone other than such persons.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https:

//ams.com [https://ams.com/]

Join ams social media channels:

>Twitter [https://twitter.com/amsAnalog] >LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/ company/ams-ag] >Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/amsAnalog] >YouTube [https:/ /www.youtube.com/user/amsAnalog]

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: ams AG

Tobelbader Strasse 30

A-8141 Premstaetten

phone: +43 3136 500-0

FAX: +43 3136 500-931211

mail: investor @ ams.com

WWW: www.ams.com

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

indexes:

stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2901/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3136 500-31211

Fax: +43 3136 500-931211

Email: investor @ ams.com