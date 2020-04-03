EANS-Adhoc: Wolford AG / Wolford in negotiations to sell and rent the company property in Bregenz
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Strategic Management Decisions
03.04.2020
Bregenz - Wolford AG is currently in the final phase of negotiations with the Blum Group on the sale and rental of the company's property in Bregenz, Wolfordstraße 1 and 2. The purchase price offered amounts to approximately EUR 72 million. Wolford plans to rent the operational property from the buyer on a long-term basis, as the headquarters and production facilities are to remain at the location. The exclusive negotiations were preceded by a bidding process with several prospective buyers which took several months. Upon implementation of the transaction, Wolford AG expects to be able to repay all credit lines of its Austrian banking partners and also to have sufficient financial resources to properly position the company for the future.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien, New York
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Wolford AG
Katharina Maurer
Global Communication
Tel: +43 (0) 5574 690 1291
investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.com