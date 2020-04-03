EANS-Adhoc: Wolford AG / Wolford in negotiations to sell and rent the company property in Bregenz

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Strategic Management Decisions

03.04.2020

Bregenz - Wolford AG is currently in the final phase of negotiations with the Blum Group on the sale and rental of the company's property in Bregenz, Wolfordstraße 1 and 2. The purchase price offered amounts to approximately EUR 72 million. Wolford plans to rent the operational property from the buyer on a long-term basis, as the headquarters and production facilities are to remain at the location. The exclusive negotiations were preceded by a bidding process with several prospective buyers which took several months. Upon implementation of the transaction, Wolford AG expects to be able to repay all credit lines of its Austrian banking partners and also to have sufficient financial resources to properly position the company for the future.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410

mail: investor @ wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien, New York

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG

Katharina Maurer

Global Communication

Tel: +43 (0) 5574 690 1291

investor@wolford.com / company.wolford.com