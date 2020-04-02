EANS-Tip Announcement: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Kommunalkredit Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 02.04.2020

Publication Location:

https://www.kommunalkredit.at/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Türkenstraße 9

A-1090 Wien

phone: +43 1 31631

FAX: +43 1 31631 105

mail: communication @ kommunalkredit.at

WWW: www.kommunalkredit.at

ISIN: -

indexes:

stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien, SIX Swiss Exchange language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/409/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Corporate Communications

1090 Vienna, Tuerkenstrasse 9

Phone: +43 1 31631

Fax: +43 1 31631-105

Mail: communication @ kommunalkredit.at