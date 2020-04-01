EANS-General Meeting: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

01.04.2020

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Intention to hold AGM

Jersey, 1 April 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, announces today that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") at 09:00 a.m. (UK time) on Thursday, 16 April 2020 at the offices of Aztec Financial Services (Jersey) Limited at 11-15 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE4 0QH.

Due to the present travel restrictions and precautions to protect public health and acknowledging official advice from the States of Jersey, there will be no provision for shareholders to physically attend the AGM with participation by shareholders at the AGM to be by teleconference only.

At this AGM the Company will seek approval from its Shareholders on the following matters:

(i) receiving the Annual Accounts;

(ii) the re-election of Directors;

(iii) the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditors of the Company;

(iv) authorising the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration;

(v) conferring a limited authority on the Directors to buyback the Company's Shares;

(vi) conferring a limited authority on the Directors to issue Shares and/or securities convertible into Shares; and

(vii) adopting amended articles as the Articles of Association of the Company.

A circular providing further details of the proposed resolutions and the AGM and supporting documentation has been published and is available on the Company's website (www.aere.com).

For further information:

FTI Consulting: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Ellie Sweeney

Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam.

