EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

name: Johann Pleininger (natural person)

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional transaction

date: 31.03.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0 11,411 units

total volume: 11,411 units

total price: 0

average price: 0

explanation: The shares to be transferred are an integral element of the annual bonus of Executive Board members for 2019. The level of the annual bonus for 2019 is determined by the target annual bonus as defined in the service contracts of Executive Board members and by the target achievement as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. One third of the annual bonus for 2019 is allocated in shares ("Equity Deferral 2019"). The number of allocated shares is determined by OMV's average share price during the calculation period November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020. The concrete number of shares under the Equity Deferral 2019 for the Member of the Executive Board, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 11,411 shares. According to the share plan, vesting date for the shares is March 31, 2020. The shares to be transferred constitute treasury shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

