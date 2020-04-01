EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Reinhard Florey (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional transaction

date: 31.03.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

0 1,572 units

total volume: 1,572 units

total price: 0

average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The shares to be transferred come from a performance share plan for Executive Board members and selected senior managers of OMV group companies with a three years performance period starting with 2017 until 2019 (Long Term Incentive Plan - "LTIP 2017"). The share grant level is determined on the basis of the gross base salary 2017 (a certain percentage thereof), OMV's average share price during the calculation period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017, and the achieved performance criteria as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. The concrete share grant for the Chief Financial Officer under the LTIP 2017, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 20,705 shares. According to the share plan, vesting date for the shares is March 31, 2020. Until the share holding requirement of the Chief Financial Officer is fulfilled, the payment is, according to the share plan, automatically made in shares. Accordingly, 1,572 units of the share grant are paid in shares. The shares to be transferred constitute treasury shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

end of announcement euro adhoc

