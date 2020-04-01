EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Johann Pleininger (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: Conditional transaction

date: 31.03.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Outside a trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

22.60 20,878 units

total volume: 20,878 units

total price: 471,842.80

average price: 22.60

explanation: The shares to be transferred come from a performance share plan for Executive Board members and selected senior managers of OMV group companies with a three years performance period starting with 2017 until 2019 (Long Term Incentive Plan - "LTIP 2017"). The share grant level is determined on the basis of the gross base salary 2017 (a certain percentage thereof), OMV's average share price during the calculation period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017, and the achieved performance criteria as determined by the Supervisory Board of OMV. The concrete share grant for the Member of the Executive Board under the LTIP 2017, as authorized by the Supervisory Board, amounts to 20,878 shares. According to the share plan, vesting date for the shares is March 31, 2020. According to the share plan, the Member of the Executive Board could opt for a payment in cash instead of a payment in shares at the latest by the third quarter of 2017. The Member of the Executive Board did not make use of this option. Therefore, the payment is, in line with the share plan, automatically made in cash. Calculation basis of the cash payment is OMV’s average share price (= average of closing prices at the Vienna Stock Exchange) of the time period 14 working days (where the Vienna Stock Exchange is open) prior to the vesting date until the vesting date, (if this day is not a business day, then the respective business day before).

