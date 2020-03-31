EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Joachim Schönbeck (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 30.03.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange Xetra

currency: Euro

price volume

26,52 78

26,54 78

26,56 75

26,52 120

26,52 150

26,52 176

26,52 10

26,54 150

26,54 1

26,54 203

26,56 138

26,56 18

25,56 219

26,56 589

26,53 1995

total volume: 4000

total price: 106150,15

average price: 26,54

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com