EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Joachim Schönbeck (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 30.03.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange Xetra
currency: Euro
price volume
26,52 78
26,54 78
26,56 75
26,52 120
26,52 150
26,52 176
26,52 10
26,54 150
26,54 1
26,54 203
26,56 138
26,56 18
25,56 219
26,56 589
26,53 1995
total volume: 4000
total price: 106150,15
average price: 26,54
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
