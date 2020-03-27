Alle
EANS-DD: Palfinger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Hannes Palfinger (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Palfinger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000758305
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 27.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
16.78 500
16.78 500
16.78 318
16.76 296
16.76 211
16.84 175

total volume: 2,000
total price: 33,560.36
average price: 16.78

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither

Company Spokesperson
Vice President Investor Relations

PALFINGER AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5101 Bergheim | Austria

T +43 662 2281 81 100
M +43 664 206 92 47
F +43 662 2281 81 070

http://www.palfinger.ag
h.roither@palfinger.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

