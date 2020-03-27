EANS-DD: Palfinger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Hannes Palfinger (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Palfinger AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000758305

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 27.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange

currency: Euro

price volume

16.78 500

16.78 500

16.78 318

16.76 296

16.76 211

16.84 175

total volume: 2,000

total price: 33,560.36

average price: 16.78

