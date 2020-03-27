EANS-News: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to September 29, 2020

Vienna - The Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 19, 2020 in Vienna to September 29, 2020.

This decision was made in view of the measures taken by the Austrian Federal Government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the special regulations and official orders in force, the professional organization and holding of a General Meeting is not possible in the foreseeable future. The protection, safety and health of shareholders and employees is a top priority for OMV Aktiengesellschaft. By postponing its Annual General Meeting OMV Aktiengesellschaft is thus acting within its social responsibility, contributing to the containment of the Corona virus and at the same time ensuring the protection of its owners and stakeholders.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft draws its shareholders' attention to the fact that the postponement of the Annual General Meeting will result in a later resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit 2019 and a later payment of the dividend.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft will inform its shareholders and the public in a timely manner about the further planning and the modalities of the Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be convened at a later date in accordance with the legal requirements.

We kindly ask our shareholders for their understanding for these arrangements.

Vienna, March 27, 2020

The Executive Board

