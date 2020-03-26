EANS-Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial year 2020/21 cannot be assessed

Earnings Forecast

26.03.2020

Leoben - Leoben - In view of the worldwide effects on the global logistics and production chains resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it must be assumed that demand will record a decline in some of AT&S's customer segments.

Due to the low visibility and high volatility of the developments, the impact on the financial year 2020/21 cannot be quantified at present. This will very likely lead to deviations from the analyst estimates which are currently available.

Thanks to the early measures for the protection of employees, which were installed at all locations after their successful implementation in China, all AT&S sites in Europe and Asia are now 100 percent available. In order to enable the necessary flexibility in the weeks to come, relevant precautions such as sufficient provision of production materials have already been initiated. For the time being, the situation and the framework conditions will be evaluated in short cycles and the corresponding measures will be introduced.

