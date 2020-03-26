EANS-Adhoc: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial year 2020/21 cannot be assessed
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Earnings Forecast
26.03.2020
Leoben - Leoben - In view of the worldwide effects on the global logistics and production chains resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it must be assumed that demand will record a decline in some of AT&S's customer segments.
Due to the low visibility and high volatility of the developments, the impact on the financial year 2020/21 cannot be quantified at present. This will very likely lead to deviations from the analyst estimates which are currently available.
Thanks to the early measures for the protection of employees, which were installed at all locations after their successful implementation in China, all AT&S sites in Europe and Asia are now 100 percent available. In order to enable the necessary flexibility in the weeks to come, relevant precautions such as sufficient provision of production materials have already been initiated. For the time being, the situation and the framework conditions will be evaluated in short cycles and the corresponding measures will be introduced.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX, VÖNIX, WBI, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200- 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl@ats.net
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Österreich
www.ats.net