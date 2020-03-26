Alle
EANS-DD: ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Hans Jörg Kaltenbrunner (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: ams AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
description of the financial instrument: Shares of ams AG
type: acquisition
date: 26.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: SIX Swiss Exchange, MIC XSWX
currency: Swiss Franc

price volume
9.268 50,000

total volume: 50,000 shares
total price: 463,400
average price: 9.268

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2901/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-31211
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0009

