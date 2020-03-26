EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala agree on payment of the purchase price for the additional 39% share in Borealis in tranches

26.03.2020

Vienna - Today, OMV and Mubadala have signed an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) concluded between OMV and Mubadala on March 12, 2020, pursuant to which the purchase price shall be paid by OMV in an amount of USD 2.34 bn at closing of the transaction and in an amount of USD 2.34 bn no later than December 31, 2021 at a market interest rate from closing.

OMV has the option to pay the deferred amount in full or in part at closing of the transaction or following closing at the end of each month until December 31, 2021.

