EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV and Mubadala agree on payment of the purchase price for the additional 39% share in Borealis in tranches
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
No Keyword
26.03.2020
Vienna - Today, OMV and Mubadala have signed an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) concluded between OMV and Mubadala on March 12, 2020, pursuant to which the purchase price shall be paid by OMV in an amount of USD 2.34 bn at closing of the transaction and in an amount of USD 2.34 bn no later than December 31, 2021 at a market interest rate from closing.
OMV has the option to pay the deferred amount in full or in part at closing of the transaction or following closing at the end of each month until December 31, 2021.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com