EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 24.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro

price volume
15.8557575 12000

total volume: 12000
total price: 190269.09
average price: 15.8557575

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

