EANS-News: FACC AG / Management board mandate of CEO Robert Machtlinger extended

Ried i. Innkreis - The supervisory board of FACC AG Holding today decided to extend the mandate of CEO Robert Machtlinger until June 30, 2025. "I am very pleased that Mr. Robert Machtlinger has been available for another board period after the successful realignment of the FACC in the past 3 years and thank him expressly for his work so far. Under his leadership, after the events of 2016, not only was the work-up consistently advanced, but the transformation of the group was also started and successfully pursued. The extension of the CEO mandate ensures that the path we have chosen will be continued consistently and that the strategic goals of the Group in terms of growth and increasing profitability will be seamlessly continued, "said Pang Zhen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FACC AG.

