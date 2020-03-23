EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wolfram Littich (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652

description of the financial instrument: common share

type: acquisition

date: 23.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange

currency: Euro

price volume

EUR 25.50 50

EUR 25.50 2,450

total volume: 2,500

total price: EUR 63,750

average price: EUR 25.50

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Hauptstrasse 2

A-2630 Ternitz

phone: 02630/315110

FAX: 02630/315101

mail: sboe @ sbo.co.at

WWW: http://www.sbo.at

ISIN: AT0000946652

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2917/aom

