EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

name: Franz Fuchs (natural person)
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 20.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
16.597272 2500
total volume: 2500
total price: 41493.18
average price: 16.597272
