EANS-DD: ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: ams AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

description of the financial instrument: Shares ams AG

type: acquisition

date: 18.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: SIX Swiss Exchange, MIC XSWX

currency: Swiss Franc

price volume

8.85 5,000

8.90 5,000

total volume: 10,000 shares

total price: 88,750

average price: 8.875

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: ams AG

Tobelbader Strasse 30

A-8141 Premstaetten

phone: +43 3136 500-0

FAX: +43 3136 500-931211

mail: investor @ ams.com

WWW: www.ams.com

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

indexes:

stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2901/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3136 500-31211

Fax: +43 3136 500-931211

Email: investor @ ams.com