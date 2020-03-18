EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Günter Geyer (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 18.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

14.64 310

14.66 283

14.68 203

14.70 207

14.72 86

14.74 189

14.76 1432

total volume: 2710

total price: 39898.22

average price: 14.72259

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

