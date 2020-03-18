EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Klaus Mader (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: common share
type: acquisition
date: 18.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 17.80 1
EUR 17.80 592
EUR 17.80 1,407
total volume: 2,000
total price: EUR 35,600
average price: EUR 17.80
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
