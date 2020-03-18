Alle
EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Klaus Mader (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: common share
type: acquisition
date: 18.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro

price volume
EUR 17.80 1
EUR 17.80 592
EUR 17.80 1,407

total volume: 2,000
total price: EUR 35,600
average price: EUR 17.80

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Andreas Böcskör, Head of Investor Relations
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
A-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2
Phone: +43 2630 315 ext 252, fax ext 101
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik
Metrum Communications GmbH
Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 ext 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at

