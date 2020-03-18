EANS-News: ANDRITZ AG: Cancelation of the 113th Annual General Meeting

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual & Special Corporate Meetings

Graz - The 113th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, with headquarters in Graz, company register number FN 50935 f, as announced on February 25, 2020 and to be convened on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Steiermarksaal of Grazer Congress, 2 Schmiedgasse, 8010 Graz, has been canceled due to the more stringent measures adopted recently by the Austrian

Federal Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

ANDRITZ AG will reschedule the Annual General Meeting as soon as the legal requirements and general external circumstances allow.

Graz, March 18, 2020

The Executive Board

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979

Fax: +43 316 6902 465

michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com