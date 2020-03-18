EANS-News: ANDRITZ AG: Cancelation of the 113th Annual General Meeting
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Annual & Special Corporate Meetings
Graz - The 113th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, with headquarters in Graz, company register number FN 50935 f, as announced on February 25, 2020 and to be convened on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Steiermarksaal of Grazer Congress, 2 Schmiedgasse, 8010 Graz, has been canceled due to the more stringent measures adopted recently by the Austrian
Federal Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
ANDRITZ AG will reschedule the Annual General Meeting as soon as the legal requirements and general external circumstances allow.
Graz, March 18, 2020
The Executive Board
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com