Clarios Bolsters Commitment to Corporate Sustainability by Joining the UN Global Compact

Milwaukee, WI (ots) - Clarios, a leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has joined the United Nations Global Compact - a voluntary initiative that encourages companies to develop, implement and disclose responsible business practices. By joining the compact, Clarios pledges to lead on 10 universal sustainability principles and uphold responsibilities in four areas: human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

"The Compact's mission and principles directly align with Clarios' values and our blueprint for a more sustainable future," said Adam Muellerweiss, Clarios' executive director of sustainability, industry and government relations. "We are committed to further integrating these principles into our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations, to ensure our business practices continue to be good for people, the planet and business."

Joining the compact reflects the company's decades-long commitment to corporate sustainability and environmental stewardship. Clarios has established one of the world's most successful examples of a circular economy by designing and manufacturing automotive batteries that are up to 99 percent recyclable. Clarios is also a founding member of the Responsible Battery Coalition, uniting businesses, academics and organizations to promote responsible management of today's and tomorrow's batteries.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 150 countries and more than 70 local networks.

About Clarios

Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications, on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Technologies that deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. As a 2020 signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, Clarios is committed to aligning our strategies and operations with universal principles focused on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For more information please contact:

Clarios EMEA

Christian Riedel, Director Communications EMEA

Am Leineufer 51

30419 Hannover

Tel: +49 (0)511 975 1094

E-Mail: Christian.M.Riedel @ clarios.com