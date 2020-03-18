EANS-Adhoc: Palfinger AG / Earnings Forecast

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast

18.03.2020

Bergheim - PALFINGER AG has minimal visibility due to COVID-19 and expects massive reductions in demand and production, and consequently profitability in the half and full year 2020 to be well below 2019 and 2018. The proposed dividend for 2019 is being re-evaluated.

In view of the current developments in connection with the COVID-19 crisis, which are beginning to have an impact on the market, the supply chain and individual plants, PALFINGER AG is expecting massive reductions in demand and production, and consequently profitability in the first half and full year 2020 to be well below 2019 and 2018.

The adjustment of capacities is currently being evaluated and prepared. This is in the interests of safeguarding the health of employees and implementing national regulatory measures, but also in anticipation of lower market demand.

The further development of the COVID-19 crisis requires an ongoing reassessment of the situation. Due to the lack of visibility, it is currently not possible to provide an outlook on the results for the 2020 financial year.

Depending on the duration and impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the appropriation of profits and dividend payment for the 2019 financial year will also be re-evaluated. The proposal for a dividend payment of EUR 0.71 per share, which was initially submitted for the planned but cancelled Annual General Meeting in March 2020, will be reconsidered in line with liquidity requirements. A corresponding proposal for a resolution will be published when the Annual General Meeting for the 2019 financial year is convened again.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

A-5020 Salzburg

phone: 0662/2281-81101

FAX: 0662/2281-81070

mail: ir @ palfinger.com

WWW: www.palfinger.ag

ISIN: AT0000758305

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither

Company Spokesperson

Vice President Investor Relations

PALFINGER AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

5101 Bergheim | Austria

T +43 662 2281 81 100

M +43 664 206 92 47

F +43 662 2281 81 070

http://www.palfinger.ag

h.roither@palfinger.com