EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Oberbank AG (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 16.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE

currency: Euro

price volume

40,10 2000

39,46 882

39,28 118

39,20 1000

39,10 1000

38,98 500

38,88 1000

38,60 1000

38,50 360

38,00 640

37,58 1000

37,54 1500

37,02 1000

36,52 1000

36,04 1000

35,52 1000

total volume: 15000

total price: 572100

average price: 38,14

ISIN: AT0000644505

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 17.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE

currency: Euro

price volume

41,02 1779

40,62 1297

40,56 121

40,54 1362

40,50 100

40,48 72

40,46 78

40,34 191

total volume: 5000

total price: 203600

average price: 40,72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office @ lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom