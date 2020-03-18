EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 16.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE
currency: Euro
price volume
40,10 2000
39,46 882
39,28 118
39,20 1000
39,10 1000
38,98 500
38,88 1000
38,60 1000
38,50 360
38,00 640
37,58 1000
37,54 1500
37,02 1000
36,52 1000
36,04 1000
35,52 1000
total volume: 15000
total price: 572100
average price: 38,14
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 17.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE
currency: Euro
price volume
41,02 1779
40,62 1297
40,56 121
40,54 1362
40,50 100
40,48 72
40,46 78
40,34 191
total volume: 5000
total price: 203600
average price: 40,72
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom