EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG on April 16, 2020, Lenzing, FN 96499 k, ISIN: AT 0000644505

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual & Special Corporate Meetings

Lenzing - The Austrian government decided on March 15, 2020 to take further measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19). Social contacts are therefore to be limited to the minimum necessary and companies are also required to make their contribution. Against this backdrop, Lenzing AG has decided to postpone the company's Annual General Meeting as scheduled on April 16, 2020. This will inevitably lead to a corresponding postponement of the resolution on the allocation of profit and of the dividend payment.

Depending on the further course of the wave of infections, the Annual General meeting of Lenzing AG will be convened at a later date in 2020 in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Act.

Lenzing,

March 16, 2020

The Management Board

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office @ lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Filip Miermans

Vice President Corporate Communications

Lenzing AG

Telefon: +43 7672 701 2743

E-Mail: f.miermans @ lenzing.com