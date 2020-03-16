EANS-DD: ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Mark Hamersma (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

issuer information:

name: ams AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

description of the financial instrument: Shares of ams AG

type: acquisition

date: 16.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: SIX Swiss Exchange

currency: Swiss Franc

price volume

9.41 1458.86

9.41 1082.38

9.42 2335.17

9.42 913.84

9.42 11213.27

9.42 3033.56

9.42 4014.20

9.40 1316.56

9.40 1175.25

9.42 12195.02

9.42 3173.87

9.40 3102.66

9.41 3229.00

9.41 10787.30

9.42 3277.46

9.42 3475.98

9.42 3485.40

9.42 3485.40

9.42 3513.66

9.42 7536.00

9.42 3485.40

9.42 3579.98

9.47 2273.28

9.47 1799.30

9.46 2506.37

9.46 3310.30

9.47 3458.01

9.47 3505.38

9.47 3533.80

9.48 3638.40

9.55 955.00

9.55 783.10

9.55 477.50

9.55 477.50

9.51 3546.48

9.51 3348.22

9.56 13278.84

9.53 2478.84

9.56 3432.04

9.53 1286.28

9.53 1906.00

9.53 1668.10

9.55 2388.25

9.55 3668.35

9.55 3582.75

9.56 3659.57

9.56 3631.28

9.56 3325.49

9.56 3306.38

9.56 3229.93

9.56 3229.93

9.57 23920.00

9.57 1913.40

9.57 3635.46

9.57 3243.21

9.55 3150.84

9.54 2146.95

9.57 3233.65

9.55 429.66

9.54 3005.10

9.55 2387.00

9.55 9166.08

9.55 8002.06

9.56 3278.39

9.56 3449.36

9.56 3328.27

9.56 1138.12

9.56 2197.88

9.58 20375.60

9.57 3733.86

9.55 3152.82

9.55 3008.88

9.57 3321.83

9.57 3350.90

9.58 3447.36

9.60 3897.60

9.60 3706.76

9.61 9196.77

9.62 2837.90

9.62 3509.84

9.62 3423.65

9.61 3333.63

9.61 3401.23

9.61 3833.59

9.61 3276.33

9.61 3276.33

9.61 3660.65

9.61 3554.96

9.61 2556.26

9.60 59938.56

total volume: 43,000

total price: 409,975.61

average price: 9.534

