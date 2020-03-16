EANS-DD: ams AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Mark Hamersma (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
issuer information:
name: ams AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001JPPT2QFTV5D76
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
description of the financial instrument: Shares of ams AG
type: acquisition
date: 16.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: SIX Swiss Exchange
currency: Swiss Franc
price volume
9.41 1458.86
9.41 1082.38
9.42 2335.17
9.42 913.84
9.42 11213.27
9.42 3033.56
9.42 4014.20
9.40 1316.56
9.40 1175.25
9.42 12195.02
9.42 3173.87
9.40 3102.66
9.41 3229.00
9.41 10787.30
9.42 3277.46
9.42 3475.98
9.42 3485.40
9.42 3485.40
9.42 3513.66
9.42 7536.00
9.42 3485.40
9.42 3579.98
9.47 2273.28
9.47 1799.30
9.46 2506.37
9.46 3310.30
9.47 3458.01
9.47 3505.38
9.47 3533.80
9.48 3638.40
9.55 955.00
9.55 783.10
9.55 477.50
9.55 477.50
9.51 3546.48
9.51 3348.22
9.56 13278.84
9.53 2478.84
9.56 3432.04
9.53 1286.28
9.53 1906.00
9.53 1668.10
9.55 2388.25
9.55 3668.35
9.55 3582.75
9.56 3659.57
9.56 3631.28
9.56 3325.49
9.56 3306.38
9.56 3229.93
9.56 3229.93
9.57 23920.00
9.57 1913.40
9.57 3635.46
9.57 3243.21
9.55 3150.84
9.54 2146.95
9.57 3233.65
9.55 429.66
9.54 3005.10
9.55 2387.00
9.55 9166.08
9.55 8002.06
9.56 3278.39
9.56 3449.36
9.56 3328.27
9.56 1138.12
9.56 2197.88
9.58 20375.60
9.57 3733.86
9.55 3152.82
9.55 3008.88
9.57 3321.83
9.57 3350.90
9.58 3447.36
9.60 3897.60
9.60 3706.76
9.61 9196.77
9.62 2837.90
9.62 3509.84
9.62 3423.65
9.61 3333.63
9.61 3401.23
9.61 3833.59
9.61 3276.33
9.61 3276.33
9.61 3660.65
9.61 3554.96
9.61 2556.26
9.60 59938.56
total volume: 43,000
total price: 409,975.61
average price: 9.534
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-31211
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com