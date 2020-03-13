EANS-General Meeting: Palfinger AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act
13.03.2020
Cancellation of the regular Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, Bergheim, FN 33393 h, ISIN AT000075830, which was scheduled for 18 March 2020,
In response to recent developments and to contribute to the containment of the coronavirus, the regular Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, scheduled for 18 March 2020, is hereby cancelled.
The Austrian Federal Government adopted additional measures to contain the coronavirus on 13 March 2020. Social contact is to be avoided to the extent possible, and companies have been requested to make their contribution in this regard. As a responsible company with the health of its shareholders at heart, PALFINGER AG is cancelling the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 18 March 2020 at Franz-Wolfram-Scherer-Strasse 24 in Salzburg. A new invitation will be issued at a later date, as soon as the meeting can be held under normal conditions.
We ask PALFINGER shareholders for their understanding with respect to these precautions.
Bergheim bei Salzburg,
13 March 2020
The Executive Board
