Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-General Meeting: Palfinger AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

13.03.2020

Cancellation of the regular Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, Bergheim, FN 33393 h, ISIN AT000075830, which was scheduled for 18 March 2020,

In response to recent developments and to contribute to the containment of the coronavirus, the regular Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, scheduled for 18 March 2020, is hereby cancelled.

The Austrian Federal Government adopted additional measures to contain the coronavirus on 13 March 2020. Social contact is to be avoided to the extent possible, and companies have been requested to make their contribution in this regard. As a responsible company with the health of its shareholders at heart, PALFINGER AG is cancelling the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 18 March 2020 at Franz-Wolfram-Scherer-Strasse 24 in Salzburg. A new invitation will be issued at a later date, as soon as the meeting can be held under normal conditions.

We ask PALFINGER shareholders for their understanding with respect to these precautions.

Bergheim bei Salzburg,
13 March 2020

The Executive Board

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither

Company Spokesperson
Vice President Investor Relations

PALFINGER AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5101 Bergheim | Austria

T +43 662 2281 81 100
M +43 664 206 92 47
F +43 662 2281 81 070

http://www.palfinger.ag
h.roither@palfinger.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

ORF-„Runde der Chefredakt...

  • Palfinger AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
    5101 Bergheim
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Hannes Roither

    Company Spokesperson
    Vice President Investor Relations

    PALFINGER AG
    Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
    5101 Bergheim | Austria

    T +43 662 2281 81 100
    M +43 664 206 92 47
    F +43 662 2281 81 070

    http://www.palfinger.ag
    h.roither@palfinger.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: