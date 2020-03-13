EANS-General Meeting: Palfinger AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

13.03.2020

Cancellation of the regular Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, Bergheim, FN 33393 h, ISIN AT000075830, which was scheduled for 18 March 2020,

In response to recent developments and to contribute to the containment of the coronavirus, the regular Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, scheduled for 18 March 2020, is hereby cancelled.

The Austrian Federal Government adopted additional measures to contain the coronavirus on 13 March 2020. Social contact is to be avoided to the extent possible, and companies have been requested to make their contribution in this regard. As a responsible company with the health of its shareholders at heart, PALFINGER AG is cancelling the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 18 March 2020 at Franz-Wolfram-Scherer-Strasse 24 in Salzburg. A new invitation will be issued at a later date, as soon as the meeting can be held under normal conditions.

We ask PALFINGER shareholders for their understanding with respect to these precautions.

Bergheim bei Salzburg,

13 March 2020

The Executive Board

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

A-5020 Salzburg

phone: 0662/2281-81101

FAX: 0662/2281-81070

mail: ir @ palfinger.com

WWW: www.palfinger.ag

ISIN: AT0000758305

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1659/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither

Company Spokesperson

Vice President Investor Relations

PALFINGER AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8

5101 Bergheim | Austria

T +43 662 2281 81 100

M +43 664 206 92 47

F +43 662 2281 81 070

http://www.palfinger.ag

h.roither@palfinger.com