EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:
responsible party:
name: Heinz Moitzi (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
issuer information:
name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000969985
description of the financial instrument: Common Share
type: acquisition
date: 11.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: XVIE Vienna Stock exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
12.7 1000
total volume: 1000
total price: 12700
average price: 12.7
issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
