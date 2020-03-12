EANS-Adhoc: Flughafen Wien AG / Coronavirus travel restrictions in conjunction with a massive reduction of flights at Vienna Airport have a strong negative effect on revenue and net profit of 2020

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Earnings Forecast/Insider (ad hoc) press release/profit warning 12.03.2020

Vienna Airport - Ad hoc press release / Flughafen Wien AG profit warning:

Coronavirus travel restrictions in conjunction with a massive reduction of flights at Vienna Airport have a strong negative effect on revenue and net profit of the financial year

Previous guidance can definitely not be reached, new forecast currently not possible due to uncertainty of future development

Emergency measures to safeguard operations and to cut costs are implemented

Vienna, Austria, 12 March 2020 - As a result of the current Coronavirus crisis and the ensuing massive restrictions of air traffic the Board of Flughafen Wien AG declares the following:

In light of the massive reduction of flights at Vienna Airport by operating airlines, revenue and net profit forecasts of Flughafen Wien AG for the financial year 2020 can no longer be reached. A new forecast is currently not possible due to uncertainty of the development in the next months.

Emergency measures to safeguard operations and to cut costs are implemented. These include the preparation of reduced working hours and further measures to cut costs sustainably.

