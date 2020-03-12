EANS-News: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Public Announcement of a Transaction with a Related Party pursuant to Sec 95a Para 5 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

OMV acquires from Mubadala an additional 39% share in Borealis

No Keyword

Vienna - Today, OMV Refining & Marketing GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of publicly listed OMV Aktiengesellschaft, and the related party mentioned below have signed an agreement for the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG (Borealis) by OMV Refining & Marketing GmbH.

The implementation of the transaction is, in particular, subject to clearances by authorities, in particular merger control clearances. The transaction is anticipated to close until end of 2020.

The announcement at hand is made since the value of the transaction exceeds 10% of the sum of the respective assets of the consolidated financial statements of OMV Aktiengesellschaft as of 31 December 2018 (Sec 95a Para 5 in connection with Para 1 and Para 3 AktG).

The following information is announced with regard to such transaction:

Name of the Related Party: Mubadala Petroleum and Petrochemicals Holding Company L.L.C., part of the Mubadala group, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Date of the Transaction: March 12, 2020

Further information as to the aforementioned transaction is available on the internet site of OMV Aktiengesellschaft under www.omv.com [http://www.omv.com/]

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations @ omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations @ omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations @ omv.com