EANS-News: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement pursuant to section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act

Vienna - OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Corporate register number: 93363z

ISIN: AT0000743059

Announcement pursuant to section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act

Transfer of treasury shares under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 and the Share Part of the Annual Bonus 2019 ("Equity Deferral")

OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV" or "Company") intends to transfer treasury shares to members of the Executive Board and Senior Managers of OMV under the (i) Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 2017 and the (ii) Share Part of the Annual Bonus 2019 ("Equity Deferral"), based on the resolution of OMV's Supervisory Board of March 11, 2020 and the report pursuant to section 65 para 1b in conjunction with sections 171 para 1 and 153 para 4 Stock Corporation Act published on February 21, 2020.

Therefore, the Company announces in accordance with section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act ("BörseG") in conjunction with the Austrian Disclosure Regulation 2018 (BGBl II 2018/13, "VeröffentlichungsV") the following:

1. Date of the resolution of the General Meeting pursuant to section 65 para 1b Austrian Stock Corporation Act: May 18, 2016.

2. Date and form of publication of the resolution of the General Meeting: May 18, 2016 electronically pursuant to section 119 para 9 in conjunction with para 7 BörseG and on the Company's website (http://www.omv.com).

3. Commencement and envisaged duration of the transfer: The transfer under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 and the Share Part of the Annual Bonus 2019 takes place on April 1, 2020.

4. Class of shares concerned by the transfer: No-par value bearer shares of OMV.

5. Envisaged volume (number of shares) and percentage of the treasury shares to be transferred in relation to the registered share capital: Up to 180,935 no-par value bearer shares, corresponding to up to approximately 0.0553% of OMV's registered share capital.

This number reflects the shares granted under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 and the Share Part of the Annual Bonus 2019 before deduction of taxes and duties but after deduction of grants where - to the extent permissible under the respective plan - the participants opted for a cash settlement instead of a share transfer.

6. Minimum and maximum consideration per share: None. The shares will be transferred as bonus shares under long term incentive and compensation plans.

7. Manner and purpose of the transfer of treasury shares: Over the counter transfer to members of the Executive Board and Senior Managers of the Company under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 and the Share Part of the Annual Bonus 2019.

8. Effects of the transfer on the stock exchange listing of the shares: None.

9. Number and allocation of shares to employees, managing employees and the individual Board members of the Company or OMV Group (before deduction of taxes):

Chief Executive Officer / Chief Marketing Officer: 17,730

Deputy Chief Executive Officer /Executive Board member responsible for Upstream:

12,411

Executive Board member responsible for Finance: 33,402

Executive Board member responsible for Refining & Petrochemical Operations:

4,343

Former Executive Board members: 24,169

Other Senior Managers: 88,880

(thereof 56,773 shares are allocated to persons that, at present, are also board members ("Organmitglieder") in associated companies and 13,859 shares are allocated to persons that are managing employees ("leitende Angestellte") in terms of section 80 para 1 Austrian Stock Corporation Act)

The numbers of shares mentioned above are before deduction of taxes and duties, but after deduction of grants where - to the extent permissible under the respective plan - the plan participants opted for a cash settlement instead of a share transfer.

The actual number of transferred shares (after deduction of taxes and duties) will be published on the website of OMV under http://www.omv.com after the transfer pursuant to section 7 VeröffentlichungsV.

Announcements of modifications to the intended transfer of treasury shares (section 6 VeröffentlichungsV) and the publication of the actual transactions with treasury shares (section 7 VeröffentlichungsV) will only be made available on the website of OMV under http://www.omv.com.

